Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

