Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 319,000 shares of company stock worth $344,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

