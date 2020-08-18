Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

