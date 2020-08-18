Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE WY opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.