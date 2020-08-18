Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

