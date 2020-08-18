Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $22.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.
In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.