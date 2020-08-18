Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $22.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

