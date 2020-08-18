Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.
NYSE VOYA opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
