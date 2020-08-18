Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE VOYA opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

