WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Investec raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

