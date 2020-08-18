Waves Trading Up 124.2% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00035987 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, Exmo and Liqui. During the last week, Waves has traded up 124.2% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $453.07 million and $238.51 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00028218 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,768,532 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinrail, Indodax, Kuna, Huobi, OKEx, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Coinbe, Liqui, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Exmo, Gate.io, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

