Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NYSE WD opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

