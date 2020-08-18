Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives $14.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,632,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $5,713,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $5,121,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3,612.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 452,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 439,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 293.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 578,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WDR opened at $15.60 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

