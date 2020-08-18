Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

