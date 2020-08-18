Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

