Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

