Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Short Interest Update

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 666,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.12. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.29 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Several research firms recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,161.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,673.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,776. 30.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 368,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

