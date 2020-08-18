View (VIEW) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, View has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One View token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a market cap of $348,004.51 and $376.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.01854785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About View

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official website is view.ly

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

