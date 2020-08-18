VIDY Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $741,105.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.86 or 0.05541665 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014394 BTC.

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

