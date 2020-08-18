Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 1.48. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

