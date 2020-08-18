VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Up 2,750.0% in July

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 2,750.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.