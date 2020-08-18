Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037 in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

