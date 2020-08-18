Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Verastem has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verastem by 75.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 70.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

