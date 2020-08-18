VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

