VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.
VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
