Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

VTR stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.