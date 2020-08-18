Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

