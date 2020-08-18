Vanta Network Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $143,730.79 and approximately $54.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Vanta Network

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.