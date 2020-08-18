Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

