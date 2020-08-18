Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,416,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 482.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after buying an additional 5,675,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after buying an additional 1,734,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 1,315,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,088,000 after buying an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after buying an additional 1,241,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

