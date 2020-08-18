Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,416,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
