Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

