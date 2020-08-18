Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after buying an additional 640,555 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,758,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 196,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.