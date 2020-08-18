Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

VIGI stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

