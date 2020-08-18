Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1,620.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 348,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 940,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,017,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

