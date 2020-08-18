ValuEngine Lowers Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFHO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

