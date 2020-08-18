VALEO/S’s (VLEEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded VALEO/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded VALEO/S to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.02. VALEO/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

