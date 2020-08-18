US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on USAU. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of US Gold from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $13.64 on Friday. US Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.46.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

