US Capital Advisors Comments on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

NYSE:OKE opened at $28.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 35,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

