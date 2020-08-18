Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMRX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

