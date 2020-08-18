Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
