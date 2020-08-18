Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

USAP stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.