Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of ULH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Logistics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

