Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 920,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.
In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $91,884.00. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,908 shares of company stock worth $1,367,687. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UFPI stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
