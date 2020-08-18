Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 920,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $91,884.00. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,908 shares of company stock worth $1,367,687. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after buying an additional 338,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 44.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 528,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.