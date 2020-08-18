Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBX. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

UBX stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

