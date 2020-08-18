Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

UBX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.