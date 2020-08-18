Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

