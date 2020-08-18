United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock worth $28,491,296 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.