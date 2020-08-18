United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of UCBI opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

