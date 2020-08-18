Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

