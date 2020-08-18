Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.35) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.32.

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Udg Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.43).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.