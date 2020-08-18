Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,648 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

