Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $781.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.08. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

