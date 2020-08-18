Tudor Pickering Reiterates Neutral Rating for Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUSKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Husky Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

HUSKF opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.