TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSRI stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TSR has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.
TSR Company Profile
