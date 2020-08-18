TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSRI stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TSR has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

